11.05.2020 | 19:22
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Quarterly Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

London, May 11

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 April 2020, has been set at 1.232910, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 3.722899 pence per share (USD dividend 4.59 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 20 May 2020 (to shareholders on the register on 14 April 2020).

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

11 May 2020

