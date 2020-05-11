HUAWEI Mobile Services Brings Salvador Dalí's Masterpieces to Smartphone Screens

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new series of exclusive themes based on Salvador Dalí artworks are available for download in the HUAWEI Themes Store. They were created through a cooperation between HUAWEI Mobile Services and Dalí Universe.

This collaboration has resulted in a total of 6 new themes that bring some of the most famous Dali sculptures to the smartphone screens of fans and art lovers worldwide. The works that are now accessible as themes include Lady Godiva with Butterflies, Alice in Wonderland and Nobility of Time. These works of art are housed in Dalí Paris, a permanent exhibition space in the heart of Montmartre, Paris, particularly dedicated to the artist's three-dimensional work, many inspired by his paintings. This is the flagship museum of Dalí Universe, which owns the largest private collection of Dali artworks and bronze sculptures.

Dalí is one of the most famous artists of the 20th century and his surreal art still inspires people around the globe today. In his works, he tried to convey his feelings and dreams and create a new reality. In order to capture his imagination, he employed cutting-edge technologies, especially optical ones. For example, throughout the 1970s he used holography, anamorphosis or illusions to make his art almost come alive. This use of the latest technology to express oneself connects the artist to HUAWEI Mobile Services which allows its users to show their individuality through their smartphones. With the new HUAWEI themes, Dalí's passion for innovation is continued through a new medium.

At last year's HUAWEI eco-Connect 2019 in Paris, HUAWEI's annual flagship event in the European market, HUAWEI Mobile Services announced their cooperation with Dalí Universe. With the aim of allowing users to customize their smartphones and bringing art directly into the hands of everyone, HUAWEI Mobile Services is offering its users continuously new and stunning designs by regularly collaborating with leading art institutes and artists.

Furthermore, HUAWEI Mobile Services also puts a great focus on continually improving the mobile experience through new ideas and innovations which includes the approach to themes and what they can offer to smartphone users. As such, the company is bringing together the best technology-led designs from artists around the globe to redefine the future of mobile aesthetics. As a next step, HUAWEI Mobile Services will host the 2020 Huawei Global Mobile Theme Design Contest this year. It will offer artists worldwide the opportunity to submit their creations for new themes but also wallpapers and watch screens for a chance to win substantial prizes and awards and gain international recognition.

