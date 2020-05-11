Atlas Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results

2019 Full Year Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Atlas Mara Limited (LSE:ATMA) ("Atlas Mara", or "the Company"), the sub-Saharan Africa financial services group, will be releasing its Full Year 2019 results on 12 May 2020. In connection with the publication of its results the Company will be holding a conference call for investors at 10am EDT / 3pm BST on 12 May 2020. Details for the conference are below.

Conference Call Details:

United States: +1 (631) 913 1422

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

Participant PIN Code: 49717501#

Date: Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Time: 10am EDT / 3pm BST

Contacts

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 (212) 883 4330

Media

Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution founded by Bob Diamond and listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, deliver excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

