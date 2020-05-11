Rockwell Trading Announces That The Power X Strategy Is Now in Kindle

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Rockwell Trading Founder Markus Heitkoetter has announced that his book, "The PowerX Strategy: How to Trade Stocks and Options in Only 15 Minutes a Day," is now available in Kindle through Amazon. This book is currently ranked #4 in Amazon's Best Seller list, under the Wealth Management category. Over the past few months Markus has been sharing his trading ideas through his YouTube channel. These sessions are completely free to attend and are a great way to get get a clear idea on what's happening in the markets.

The PowerX Strategy book will help the reader learn a number of things. First is how to implement the PowerX strategy to find the best stocks, increase profits and limit risk. Second, people learn Markus' methods for avoiding devastating losses. Third, you'll see how his trading strategy takes as little as 15 minutes a day, not hours upon hours of staring at charts. The ultimate goal is to help regular people grow their wealth, achieve financial freedom, and establish a legacy through trading.

Markus Heitkoetter himself says, "Trading in the stock market can transform your financial future. Whether you are a new investor just starting out or a seasoned investor, success relies on having a smart strategy and systems in place that enable you to not only make more money but to also limit your risk against market corrections and crashes. The PowerX Strategy is ideal for both new and experienced traders. This book provides the tools and direction that can help you accomplish your goals and gain financial freedom."

Markus Heitkoetter established Rockwell Trading in January 2005 to make the complex world of trading simpler for people so that they would be able to achieve their trading goals. They also believe that quality trading education should be within the reach of ordinary people. Thus, many of the resources available on the site, including the YouTube videos are available for free.

Those who are interested on how to take advantage of a stock market crash may want to check out the Rockwell Trading YouTube videos or visit their website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

