Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member Price Law Group Assists California Residents Who Have Been Affected By COVID-19 File For Bankruptcy

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Price Law Group who is a group of professional bankruptcy attorneys that are standing by and ready to assist California consumers and businesses with bankruptcy filings as a result of the financial crisis brought on by COVID-19.

Price Law Group specializes in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings. Each bankruptcy has different requirements but both can help you get the immediate relief that you need from your financial hardships. Millions of Americans have been laid off of work due to COVID-19 and as a result are unable to meet their financial commitments. Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy can be the only solution to your financial situation if you are unable to meet your financial obligations and your debt continues to pile up.

Findit was engaged by Price Law Group to assist with improving their online presence and exposure for Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings related to financial hardships caused by COVID-19. Findit is producing crafted content around Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings in California as a result of COVID-19 to reach the residents of California looking for bankruptcy attorneys. Price Law Group also assists consumers and businesses in Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Utilizing Findit's claim your name feature, Price Law Group added 10 Findit names related to COVID-19 related Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcies in the states they provide services in.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, 'COVID-19 has left many Americans in an irreversible financial hole. Millions have lost their jobs, had their wages and pay cut, or lost their sources of income. We want to do what we can to help ensure those looking for assistance in the State of California can find the help they need when it comes to filing for bankruptcy. Through our marketing efforts, our goal is to help Price Law Group index highly in search engines for COVID-19 related bankruptcy filings so that people can find attorneys that can help."

Price Law Group is prepared for the influx of consumers and businesses looking to file for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. To get the assistance that you need you can reach Price Law Group at 866-210-1722.

Findit is offering online marketing campaigns to other bankruptcy attorneys across the US that is offering bankruptcy services to individuals looking to file for bankruptcy. We only work with one bankruptcy firm per designated area and do not take on multiple bankruptcy attorneys offering the same filing services in the same geographic locations.

