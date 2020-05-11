As a part of its new healthcare provider analytics article series, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent case study - 'Analyzing the Role of Pharmacovigilance Analytics for German Precision Medicine Market'

The case study also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of pharma pharmacovigilance analytics How pharmacovigilance helps in tracking complexities around drug development

Pharmacovigilance analytics broadly describes the process of leveraging advanced analytics to collect, analyze, and interpret complex datasets containing drug safety information to identify hidden patterns and unknown correlations that can help companies operating in the precision medicine market to make better decisions.

Pharmacovigilance analytics broadly describes the process of leveraging advanced analytics to collect, analyze, and interpret complex datasets containing drug safety information to identify hidden patterns and unknown correlations that can help companies operating in the precision medicine market to make better decisions.

Pharmacovigilance analytics broadly describes the process of leveraging advanced analytics to collect, analyze, and interpret complex datasets containing drug safety information to identify hidden patterns and unknown correlations that can help companies operating in the precision medicine market to make better decisions.

Want comprehensive solution insights from an expert who decodes data? You're just a click away! Request a FREE demo to discover how our seasoned analytics experts can help you.

"Considering the growing complexities around drug development and drug safety, pharmacovigilance departments within the precision medicine market must have in place a robust process to identify risks and extract product indication-specific information from across the organization," says a pharmacovigilance analytics expert at Quantzig.

Quantzig's pharmacovigilance analytics solutions also empowered the client to

Reduce preparation time for drug safety reviews from days to hours

Understand safety risks earlier in the drug development phase

Maintain good relationships with regulators

Enhance the protection of patients through

The pharmacovigilance analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive three-phased approach that focused on expanding the drug development and safety monitoring initiative beyond case processing to include the data from aggregated precision medicine market reports.

Quantzig's Healthcare Analytics Capabilities Include:

Clinical trial reporting and analytics Pharmacovigilance analytics Drug pricing and promotion analytics Patient analytics

Quantzig's Healthcare Analytics Capabilities Include:

About Quantzig

