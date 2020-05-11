As a part of its new healthcare provider analytics article series, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent case study- 'How Clinical Trial Data Analytics Helped a Leading Global Pharma Company to Determine Chance of Disease Relapse'

The case study also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of clinical trial data analytics Why pharma companies should leverage clinical data analytics to improve their services

For companies in the pharmaceutical industry, it is difficult to analyze the vast amounts of raw, unstructured patient data. Clinical trial data analysis requires tested statistical methods that have to be specified with the regulatory authorities before the trial even begins. With nearly 80% of clinical trials failing to meet enrollment timelines, pharmaceutical companies need a more efficient approach to improve their data analysis capability.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. To help businesses ensure business continuity amid the crisis, we've curated a portfolio of advanced healthcare provider analytics solutions that not just focus on improving profitability but help enhance stakeholder value, boost customer satisfaction, and help achieve financial objectives.

"Clinical trial data analysis done using data analytics tools can help pharmaceutical companies to understand the epidemiology landscape and develop an effective enrollment forecast," says a clinical data analytics expert at Quantzig.

Quantzig's clinical trial data analysis engagement helped the client to:

Reduce the risk of multiple surgeries

Predict the optimal therapy line as well as medication-based on model results

Evaluate the effectiveness of the prescribed medication

The solution offered helped the client to gain valuable insights into adverse events, patient characteristics, and segments level. Also, the client was able to improve their patient data quality check mechanism by highlighting current inefficiencies in the data entry process. Our clinical trial data analysis solutions help companies to analyze performance with access to critical trial data in real-time. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions.

Quantzig's Healthcare Analytics Capabilities Include:

Clinical trial reporting and analytics Pharmacovigilance analytics Drug pricing and promotion analytics Patient analytics

