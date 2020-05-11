As a part of its new healthcare provider analytics article series, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent article 'Patient Journey Analytics: Enabling Advanced and Optimized Patient Care'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005827/en/

Healthcare Provider Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of patient journey analytics Why businesses should leverage patient journey analytics to drive outcomes and overcome market challenges

Whether you are a part of the marketing, product development, or customer experience team at a hospital, a pharma company, or a health insurer, patient journey analytics should be part of your toolbox for customer research. If you would like to learn more about patient journey analytics, get in touch with our experts today.

To stay relevant in today's constantly evolving and competitive health care marketplace, healthcare service providers have started finding novel methods to demonstrate the value their products deliver and strive for innovation. Many healthcare companies provide excellent clinical care but fail when it comes to administrative experiences. By leveraging patient journey analytics solutions, healthcare companies can implement processes and programs that deliver relevant and timely information and fill gaps that cause leakages in the patient experience. This practice can be helpful in improving pre- and post-clinical engagement, as well as further health initiatives.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. To help businesses ensure business continuity amid the crisis, we've curated a portfolio of advanced healthcare provider analytics solutions that not just focus on improving profitability but help enhance stakeholder value, boost customer satisfaction, and help achieve financial objectives.

Our analytics solutions provide best-in-class frameworks to assist healthcare organizations to get maximum sales and insights out of every customer relationship and interaction. Request a free demo below to know more.

"Patient journey mapping can illuminate the emotion of an encounter and highlight the feeling of the patient about a specific interaction," says a patient journey analytics expert at Quantzig.

Benefits of Patient Journey Analytics

1: Makes an emotional connect with patients

2: Unveils pain points in patient's journey

3: Helps in stopping care silos

Every healthcare company has blind spots that can occur anywhere, right from appointment scheduling to point-of-care to discharge and follow-ups. Patient journey analytics helps in mapping the workflow of the organization that makes loopholes in the patient care more visible. By identifying such blind spots, healthcare organizations can avoid risks or negative patient experiences in some cases. Quantzig's patient journey analytics solutions help healthcare companies to reduce the cost of care and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Request a FREE proposal to gain detailed insights into our complete portfolio of analytics services.

Quantzig's Healthcare Analytics Capabilities Include:

Clinical trial reporting and analytics Pharmacovigilance analytics Drug pricing and promotion analytics Patient analytics

To know more about our healthcare provider analytics solutions, visit: https://bit.ly/3co72bV

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005827/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us