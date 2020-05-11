Drigyy, a 19-year-old previously unknown artist from South London, signed a major record deal with Uber label Virgin Records after trending on Triller, the world's fastest growing music video creation platform.

Triller, which recently opened an international office in London, watched Drigyy storm the UK Leader Board last Thursday with his "Trust 2 Tough" release, gaining millions of plays within a few days. The hot new single is already seeing amazing growth, viral videos and he is quickly moving to superstar status.

Archie Lamb, A&R at Virgin Records said, "We have been watching the Triller UK Leader Board where we came across Drigyy. We instantly loved his song, found his social media profile and offered him a record deal there and then! I'm very happy to have signed Drigyy as he is a very exciting young talent with great tunes. He's someone who understands the new age of media and how to build a profile."

"Triller helped bring my wave to the surface. Use it! I'll be making Trillers till I die!" said an ecstatic Drigyy after the signing.

Mike Lu, CEO of Triller said, "This is the essence of what Triller stands for. Our motto, our mission, is 'music first.' We consistently work with the major management companies and labels and know they find Triller as a great source of talent discovery. We congratulate Drigyy on his success. It's great to continue to see Triller to be used as it was intended: to help catapult artists onto a world stage."

Triller has quickly approached close to 100 million downloads and has created "social streaming," by interacting on Triller artists' gain streams, leading to gold and platinum as well as helping artists make money off of their music versus other sites which continue to exploit their music.

"Trust 2 Tough" was produced by AJ Productions (Darkoo Gangsta Juicy). Drigyy infuses sounds from his African heritage into his unique urban style.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

