International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Consolidated Summary:
Reported
(GAAP)
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)1
Sales
Operating Profit
EPS
Sales
Operating Profit
EPS
EPS ex Amortization
$1.3 B
$196 M
$1.15
$1.3 B
$222 M
$1.30
$1.62
¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Management Commentary
"I am incredibly proud of how everyone at IFF has delivered for our customers around the world through the most challenging of circumstances," said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. "Our strong first quarter performance is a testament to the strength of our business and IFF's role as an essential partner in the global consumer product supply chain. We realized strong top and bottom-line growth, which reflects the breadth of our diverse portfolio as well as the important role we play in the everyday life of consumers. Even in the midst of increased demand and a challenging operating environment, our teams continued to deliver solid synergies related to the Frutarom acquisition, advanced our DuPont Nutrition Biosciences integration planning and helped to support those protecting our communities, including through the creation of more than 65 tons of hand sanitizer and the development of a new scent, 'HOPE 2020,' in record time.
"Our ability to pivot quickly and adapt our daily operations has enabled us to responsibly operate our business while continuing to meet customer demand, despite a few logistics hurdles around the world. As regulatory restrictions aimed at protecting public health shifted worldwide through the quarter, we have worked through these challenges to realize minimal disruption across our production and supply chain. Protecting the health and safety of our colleagues, especially those still coming to our facilities, continues to be paramount as we navigate the challenges presented by COVID 19."
IFF Executive Vice President and CFO, Rustom Jilla commented, "We leveraged our mid-single digit sales growth to deliver solid adjusted operating margin expansion in the first quarter. Now more than ever, IFF's broad based exposure across regions, categories and customers positions us to remain resilient through these uncertain times. We are fortunate that the majority of our revenue comes from packaged food, beverage and personal care and hygiene products, where there is relative strength. Having said that, we are not entirely immune as categories such as Fine Fragrances, Cosmetic Actives, Fragrance Ingredients and Food Service are exhibiting challenges and we are seeing additional costs related to COVID-19. It also is clear that in the near-term, global conditions will be extraordinarily volatile and unpredictable, leading us to withdraw our full year financial guidance. We will continue to effectively manage our balance sheet by taking actions to generate strong cash flow, and to maintain ample liquidity even through a prolonged global downturn."
Mr. Fibig continued, "As we gain more visibility in the second quarter and beyond, we expect to share additional updates on the performance and outlook for our business. We've been through challenging and uncertain times before as a company and believe that we're well positioned to successfully manage through this and emerge as an even stronger company."
First Quarter 2020 Consolidated Financial Results
- Reported net sales for the first quarter totaled $1.35 billion, an increase of 4% from $1.30 billion in 2019. Currency neutral sales increased 6% driven by broad-based growth in Scent and Taste.
- Reported operating profit for the first quarter was $196.2 million, an increase of 20% from $163.9 million in 2019. Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted operating profit excluding amortization increased 9% on a currency neutral basis led by volume growth, productivity initiatives and integration related synergies.
- Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter was $1.15 per diluted share versus $0.96 per diluted share reported in 2019. Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS excluding amortization was $1.62 per diluted share in 2020 versus $1.57 in the year-ago period. On a currency neutral basis, adjusted EPS excluding amortization increased 13% driven by adjusted operating profit growth, lower year-over-year interest expense and a more favorable effective tax rate.
First Quarter 2020 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year
Reported
(GAAP)
Currency Neutral
(Non-GAAP)
Sales
Segment
Profit
Sales
Segment
Profit
Scent
5%
17%
7%
19%
Taste
3%
5%
5%
6%
¹ Starting this quarter, IFF reports financial results in two segments, Taste and Scent, incorporating nearly all of the Frutarom business into the Taste segment.
Scent Segment
- On a reported basis, sales increased 5%, or $24.4 million, to $517.0 million. Currency neutral sales improved 7%, with growth in nearly all regions and all categories. Performance was driven by double-digit growth in Consumer Fragrance and high single-digit growth in Fragrance Ingredients. Fine Fragrance declined versus the prior year period, as the temporary closure of retail sites due to COVID-19 led to a deceleration in performance late in the quarter.
- Scent segment profit increased 17% on a reported basis and grew 19% on a currency neutral basis driven by volume growth and the benefits of productivity initiatives.
Taste Segment
- On a reported basis, sales increased 3%, or $25.5 million, to $830.3 million. Currency neutral sales increased approximately 5% with growth in all regions and nearly all categories. Performance was driven by double-digit growth in Savory Solutions and Inclusions as well as low single digit growth in Flavors and Natural Products Solutions. Standalone legacy Frutarom sales growth in the quarter would have been approximately 4%.
- Taste segment profit increased 5% on a reported basis and 6% on a currency neutral basis led by volume growth and integration-related synergies.
Business Environment Update Amid COVID-19
As the COVID-19 pandemic has spread globally, IFF is experiencing significant demand for ingredients and solutions used in certain consumer products, including packaged food, beverage and hygiene and disinfection, which represents approximately 85% of the Company's total 2019 revenue. At the same time, IFF is seeing weakness across other offerings exposed to temporary disruptions of consumer access to retail markets, such as Fine Fragrance and Cosmetic Actives, and away-from-home channels, such as Food Service.
IFF continues to adapt quickly to the current environment, with a focus on mitigating the near-term impact while positioning for continued long-term success following the crisis and remains optimistic on seeing improvement as the pandemic abates.
2020 Full Year Financial Guidance:
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, there is uncertainty around its ultimate impact; therefore, the Company's full year financial results cannot be reasonably estimated at this time and have been withdrawn.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating profit; (iii) adjusted operating profit (margin) ex. amortization; (iv) adjusted EPS; (v) adjusted EPS ex. amortization and (vi) currency neutral adjusted EPS ex amortization.
Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.
Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating international currency to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers by comparing current year results to the prior year results restated at exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the underlying transaction.
Adjusted Operating Profit excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review legal defense costs, and N&B transaction related costs ("Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability").
Adjusted Operating Profit (Margin) ex. Amortization excludes the impact of Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review legal defense costs, N&B transaction related costs, and redemption value adjustment to EPS (often referred to as "Items Impacting Comparability").
Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization excludes the impact of Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.
These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' calculation of such metrics.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, we began including Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization as a key non-GAAP financial measure of our business. Full amortization expense of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions will be excluded from Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization calculation. The exclusion of amortization expense allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe this calculation will provide a more accurate presentation in this and in future periods in the event of additional acquisitions. Further, this allows the investors to evaluate and understand operating trends excluding the impact on operating income and earnings per diluted share. In addition, the Frutarom acquisition related costs and N&B transaction related costs have been separated from costs related to prior acquisitions. The Frutarom acquisition related costs and N&B transaction related costs represent a significant balance and we believe this amount should be shown separately to provide an accurate presentation of the acquisition related costs. Our GAAP results and GAAP metrics do not change, and this change has no effect on day to day business operations, or how we manage our business.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
% Change
Net sales
1,347,317
1,297,402
4
Cost of goods sold
781,450
766,143
2
Gross profit
565,867
531,259
7
Research and development expenses
85,909
90,596
(5
Selling and administrative expenses
229,714
213,182
8
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
48,350
47,625
2
Restructuring and other charges, net
4,918
16,174
(70
Losses (gains) on sales of fixed assets
754
(188
NMF
Operating profit
196,222
163,870
20
Interest expense
32,140
36,572
(12
Other loss (income), net
10,574
(7,278
NMF
Income before taxes
153,508
134,576
14
Taxes on income
26,297
23,362
13
Net income
127,211
111,214
14
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
2,604
2,385
9
Net income attributable to IFF
124,607
108,829
14
Net income per share basic (1)
1.16
0.97
Net income per share diluted (1)
1.15
0.96
Average number of shares outstanding basic
112,082
111,864
Average number of shares outstanding diluted
113,594
113,389
(1) For 2020 and 2019, net income per share reflects adjustments related to the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests.
NMF Not meaningful
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
442,945
623,945
Receivables
943,114
876,197
Inventories
1,075,913
1,123,068
Other current assets
356,322
319,334
Total current assets
2,818,294
2,942,544
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,339,124
1,386,920
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
7,945,005
8,349,531
Other assets
586,653
608,416
Total assets
12,689,076
13,287,411
Short term borrowings
385,569
384,958
Other current liabilities
1,041,426
1,167,232
Total current liabilities
1,426,995
1,552,190
Long-term debt
3,946,905
3,997,438
Non-current liabilities
1,371,789
1,409,192
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
102,713
99,043
Shareholders' equity
5,840,674
6,229,548
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
12,689,076
13,287,411
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
127,211
111,214
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
80,595
81,775
Deferred income taxes
2,221
(12,389
Losses (gains) on sale of assets
754
(188
Stock-based compensation
8,624
7,604
Pension contributions
(5,397
(3,956
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Trade receivables
(133,291
(55,935
Inventories
(568
(24,719
Accounts payable
(31,635
8,988
Accruals for incentive compensation
(19,340
(36,969
Other current payables and accrued expenses
(65,158
(11,321
Other assets
42,462
(9,978
Other liabilities
10,467
(6,894
Net cash provided by operating activities
16,945
47,232
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received
(33,895
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(48,294
(57,609
Proceeds from life insurance contracts
1,739
1,890
Proceeds from disposal of assets
3,806
3,970
Contingent consideration paid
(4,655
Net cash used in investing activities
(42,749
(90,299
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
(80,038
(77,779
Increase in revolving credit facility and short term borrowings
169
2,895
Repayments on debt
(11,584
(36,156
Purchases of redeemable noncontrolling interest
(14,173
Contingent consideration paid
(327
Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with stock options
200
Employee withholding taxes paid
(1,275
(1,339
Net cash used in financing activities
(107,228
(112,179
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(42,529
3,853
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(175,561
(151,393
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
623,945
648,522
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
448,384
497,129
The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash between the Company's statement of cash flows for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 to the amounts reported in the Company's balance sheet:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
433,246
606,823
483,504
634,897
Restricted cash
9,699
17,122
13,625
13,625
Noncurrent assets
Restricted cash included in Other assets
5,439
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
448,384
623,945
497,129
648,522
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
Business Unit Performance
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Net Sales
Taste
830,322
804,802
Scent
516,995
492,600
Consolidated
1,347,317
1,297,402
Segment Profit
Taste
137,347
131,402
Scent
105,395
89,953
Global Expenses
(20,393
(16,667
Operational Improvement Initiatives
(406
Frutarom Integration Related Costs
(3,650
(14,897
Restructuring and Other Charges, net
(4,918
(16,174
(Losses) gains on sale of assets
(754
188
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs
(813
(9,529
Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs
(649
N&B Transaction Related Costs
(5,199
N&B Integration Related Costs
(10,144
Operating profit
196,222
163,870
Interest Expense
(32,140
(36,572
Other loss (income), net
(10,574
7,278
Income before taxes
153,508
134,576
Operating Margin
Taste
17
16
Scent
20
18
Consolidated
15
13
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Foreign Exchange Impact
(Unaudited)
Q1 Taste
Sales
Segment
Profit
% Change Reported
3%
5%
Currency Impact
2%
1%
% Change Currency Neutral
5%
6%
Q1 Scent
Sales
Segment
Profit
% Change Reported
5%
17%
Currency Impact
2%
2%
% Change Currency Neutral
7%
19%
Q1 Consolidated
EPS ex. Amortization
Adjusted Operating Profit
% Change Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
3%
7%
Currency Impact
10%
2%
% Change Currency Neutral
13%
9%
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Gross Profit
First Quarter
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
2020
2019
Reported (GAAP)
565,867
531,259
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
406
Frutarom Integration Related Costs (b)
149
156
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (d)
513
7,850
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
566,529
539,671
Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses
First Quarter
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
2020
2019
Reported (GAAP)
229,714
213,182
Frutarom Integration Related Costs (b)
(3,279
(14,557
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (d)
(300
(1,679
Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (e)
(649
N&B Transaction Related Costs (f)
(5,199
N&B Integration Related Costs (g)
(10,144
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
210,143
196,946
Reconciliation of Operating Profit
First Quarter
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
2020
2019
Reported (GAAP)
196,222
163,870
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
406
Frutarom Integration Related Costs (b)
3,650
14,897
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (c)
4,918
16,174
Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets
754
(188
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (d)
813
9,529
Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (e)
649
N&B Transaction Related Costs (f)
5,199
N&B Integration Related Costs (g)
10,144
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
222,349
204,688
Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
First Quarter
Numerator
2020
2019
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit
222,349
204,688
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets
48,350
47,625
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit ex. Amortization
270,699
252,313
Denominator
Sales
1,347,317
1,297,402
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization
20.1
19.4
International Flavors Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income
First Quarter
2020
2019
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
Income before taxes
Taxes on income (i)
Net Income Attributable to IFF (j)
Diluted EPS (k)
Income before taxes
Taxes on income (i)
Net Income Attributable to IFF (j)
Diluted EPS
Reported (GAAP)
153,508
26,297
124,607
1.15
134,576
23,362
108,829
0.96
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
406
142
264
Frutarom Integration Related Costs (b)
3,650
815
2,835
0.02
14,897
3,349
11,548
0.10
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (c)
4,918
1,034
3,884
0.03
16,174
4,031
12,143
0.11
Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets
754
189
565
(188
(43
(145
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (d)
213
(1,634
1,847
0.02
9,529
1,530
7,999
0.07
Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (e)
649
135
514
N&B Transaction Related Costs (f)
5,199
5,199
0.05
N&B Integration Related Costs (g)
10,144
2,168
7,976
0.07
Redemption value adjustment to EPS (h)
(0.05
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
179,035
29,004
147,427
1.30
175,394
32,371
140,638
1.24
Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
First Quarter
(DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS)
2020
2019
Numerator
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income
147,427
140,638
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets
48,350
47,625
Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (i)
10,966
10,196
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (l)
37,384
37,429
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization
184,811
178,067
Denominator
Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted)
113,594
113,389
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
1.62
1.57
(a)
Represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant relocation in India.
(b)
Represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition. For 2020, costs primarily related to advisory services, retention bonuses and performance stock awards. For 2019, costs principally related to advisory services.
(c)
For 2020, represents costs primarily related to the Frutarom Integration Initiative. For 2019, represents costs primarily related to the Frutarom Integration Initiative and the 2019 Severance Charges program.
(d)
Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom. For 2020, amount primarily includes earn-out payments, net of adjustments, amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and transaction costs principally related to the 2019 Acquisition Activity. For 2019, amount primarily includes amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and transaction costs.
(e)
Costs related to reviewing the nature of inappropriate payments and review of compliance in certain other countries. In addition, includes legal costs for related shareholder lawsuits.
(f)
Represents transaction costs and expenses related to the pending transaction with Nutrition Biosciences Inc.
(g)
Represents costs related to the integration of the pending transaction with Nutrition Biosciences Inc.
(h)
Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over their existing carrying value.
(i)
The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable or are subject to a valuation allowance for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal years 2020 and 2019, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit).
(j)
For 2020 and 2019, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $2.6M and $2.4M, respectively.
(k)
The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding.
(l)
Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.
