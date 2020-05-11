Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - Pedro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PED.H) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces that John Dyer, Director and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned effectively immediately. The Company will commence an executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer and Director immediately.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on technology, vanadium exploration and development.

For further information, contact Corporate Communications at 647-946-2286 or visit the Company's website at www.pedroresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Brian Stecyk

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 780-953-0111

