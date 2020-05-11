As a part of its new healthcare provider analytics article series, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent article 'Pros and Cons of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005950/en/

Healthcare Provider Analytics Solutions Portfolio (Graphic: Business Wire)

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of predictive analytics in healthcare What are the cons of predictive analytics in healthcare that businesses must pay attention to

Harness the power of predictive analytics in healthcare deploy a smarter approach to tackle the complexities in healthcare decision making. Speak to our analytics experts to learn how we can help you

With the healthcare sector beginning to leverage advanced technologies such as predictive analytics and AI, healthcare organizations, health care agencies, and primary health providers must be aware of its benefits and risks. To analyze the benefits of predictive analytics in healthcare, it is imperative for healthcare service providers to acknowledge the myriad ways through which they can benefit from this discipline.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. To help businesses ensure business continuity amid the crisis, we've curated a portfolio of advanced healthcare provider analytics solutions that not just focus on improving profitability but help enhance stakeholder value, boost customer satisfaction, and help achieve financial objectives.

Gain limited time complimentary access to our analytics platform and analyze the true potential of predictive analytics in healthcare decision-making.

"Predictive analytics in healthcare plays a key role at the individual level by helping healthcare service providers to leverage prognostic analytics and big data to find cures for certain unfamiliar diseases," says a predictive analytics expert at Quantzig.

Benefits of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare

Improving operational efficiency of business processes Accuracy of diagnosis and treatment through personalized medicine drug therapies Increased insights to enhance cohort treatment

The advantages associated with predictive analytics in healthcare overshadow the risks associated with them. Notably, predictive analytics in healthcare has benefitted millions of healthcare organizations, with patients able to enjoy an improved service delivery that anticipates challenges and addresses them proactively. How can predictive analytics in healthcare be successfully implemented? Request a free proposal of our analytics solutions to gain comprehensive insights.

Quantzig's Healthcare Analytics Capabilities Include:

Clinical trial reporting and analytics Pharmacovigilance analytics Drug pricing and promotion analytics Patient analytics

To know more about our healthcare provider analytics solutions, visit: https://bit.ly/2YUKefS

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005950/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us