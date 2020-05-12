As a part of its new healthcare provider analytics article series, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent case study - 'Quantzig's Real World Evidence Analytics Solutions Helped a Leading Healthcare Company to Improve Clinical Trial Efficiency and Increase Spend Effectiveness by 47%'

The case study also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of data analytics in clinical trial How data analytics in clinical trial is reshaping the global healthcare industry

Over the past few years, companies in the healthcare industry have invested considerable resources in real world evidence (RWE) analytics. Differential success rates have been observed, with little consensus on best practices or value potential. However, the most successful healthcare companies have realized substantial value across the product and drug development lifecycle through real world evidence platforms and they are poised to capture sustained value. Also, a few leading healthcare companies have broken new ground with their systematic rather than opportunistic approach to real world evidence analytics. Such healthcare industry players are implementing real world evidence analytics solutions that move beyond narrow research-based approaches to create sustained value across the product lifecycle and drug development processes.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. To help businesses ensure business continuity amid the crisis, we've curated a portfolio of advanced healthcare provider analytics solutions that not just focus on improving profitability but help enhance stakeholder value, boost customer satisfaction, and help achieve financial objectives.

"The patients undergoing clinical trials must meet some prerequisites. Data analytics in healthcare help companies merge the databases from multiple sources, to filter out patients who do not meet the basic requirements," says a data analytics expert at Quantzig.

Data Analytics in Clinical Trial Helped the Client to:

Identify the right cohorts of patients for product development and clinical research

Determine long-term adverse drug effects, leading to better decisions about future clinical trials

The solution offered helped the client to respond to the safety and quality issues of their drugs in real-time. Also, the healthcare company gained a detailed insight into treatment pathways, patient care and drug effectiveness. By leveraging shared forecasting and disease progression models, the client was successfully able to leverage service planning to improve cost efficiency. Furthermore, Quantzig's real world evidence analytics solutions helped the client to use real world data to support clinical developments, improve new product launches, and drive better commercial results through physician targeting, detailing, and other promotional activities. Our analytics solutions help pharmaceutical companies in medical cost management and drug development. Request a free proposal now to gain better insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions.

Clinical trial reporting and analytics Pharmacovigilance analytics Drug pricing and promotion analytics Patient analytics

