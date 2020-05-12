Anzeige
12.05.2020
Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 11, 2020

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2020 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting").

A total of 544,563,113 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 74.23% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:





% For

% Withheld

Director Nominees



Donald K. Charter

92.64%

7.36%

John H. Craig

85.10%

14.90%

C. Ashley Heppenstall

87.41%

12.59%

Marie Inkster

97.35%

2.65%

Peter C. Jones

99.56%

0.44%

Lukas H. Lundin

91.41%

8.59%

Dale C. Peniuk

94.88%

5.12%

Catherine J. G. Stefan

98.52%

1.48%




Appointment of Auditors



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

97.81%

2.19%





% For

% Against

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

97.68%

2.32%

Amendments to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan

94.68%

5.32%

Detailed voting results for the 2020 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Lead Director

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of the new elected Director, Mr. Ashely Heppenstall, as Lead Director. Mr. Heppenstall takes on this role following the retirement of Mr. William Rand from the Board of Directors at the Company's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 11, 2020 at 19:00 Eastern Time.

Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

© 2020 PR Newswire
