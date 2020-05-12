The education market size in UAE is expected to grow by 378 thousand during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The private sector participation in the schools and universities of the UAE is one of the key reasons for the continuous upliftment of the education sector in the country. The increasing awareness of parents regarding the essential skills needed for the overall development of their child is expected to encourage the proliferation of private schools and colleges in the UAE. Moreover, the rising expatriate population and its expectation of providing high-quality education meeting the international standards to their children is the key factor for the surging rise of privatization in the education sector. Even the governments are increasingly supporting the rising involvement of the private sector through investor-friendly resolutions and policies to improve the education system in the UAE.

As per Technavio, the rising awareness of early education will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This education market in UAE research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Education Market in UAE: Rising Awareness of Early Education

Early education has been a critical component of children's development. The growth of the early education market in UAE has also proliferated due to the increasing awareness among parents regarding the criticality of the first three years of childhood and the increasing importance of education in these years. Conventionally, families in the UAE are following the approach of home-learning for children. However, with the increasing number of working women and dual-income households in the country, the demand for kindergartens, and pre-primary schools has increased exponentially during the last few years. The cause of educating toddlers in competitive settings and giving them a head-start for higher studies is supported by various government initiatives. One such initiative is UAE Vision 2021, a holistic and strategic program geared toward the development of a cohesive, sustainable, and prosperous society driven by the UAE-nurtured and educated global citizens. Thus, the rising awareness of early education is expected to be one of the key education market trends during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the technological advances in UAE education sector, and the evolving learning methodologies will have a significant impact on the growth of the education market value in UAE during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Education Market In UAE: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the education market in UAE by product (private education and public education) and end-user (K-12 schools and higher education).

The K-12 segment accounted for the largest education market share in UAE in 2020. During the forecast period, the K-12 schools region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increasing importance of early education and rising awareness of girl education in the country.

