The global thermal scanner market size is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion as per Technavio. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the demand for thermal scanners from healthcare facilities. The device helps healthcare professionals to monitor the patient's body temperature and take necessary action based on the results of the scanner. The demand for thermal scanners has also increased from the airlines industry where air passengers are being screened for any symptoms of the virus. These factors will influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the rising demand from airports for screening passengers. In addition, the increasing penetration of AI is anticipated to boost the growth of the thermal scanner market.

The rapid growth of air passenger traffic has necessitated radical changes in the SOP of airport terminals to cater to the flow of traffic with minimum capacity constraints while ensuring zero lapse in security protocols. The rising cases of communicable diseases are a particularly difficult issue that is negatively impacting stakeholders in the airline industry. The increasing prevalence of communicable diseases has led to the implementation of security procedures at various checkpoints. In addition, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 globally has raised health concerns among the global population. To prevent the transmission of this disease, airline companies across the globe have started taking several precautionary measures, such as the use of thermal scanners to check passengers' body temperature. Thus, the increasing demand for thermal scanners from airports will drive the growth of the market.

3M Co.

3M Co. has business operations under various segments, such as safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company offers thermal scanners under the brand, 3M Scott

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. operates its business through two segments: electronic instruments and electromechanical. The company offers fixed thermal imagers and line scanners under various brands such as ARC, NIR, vIRalert, and others. The company also offers fixed spot non-contact thermometers and pyrometers.

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. has business operations under three segments: industrial, government and defense, and commercial. The company offers various types of handheld thermal cameras such as FLIR T1020, FLIR T1010, FLIR T860, FLIR T840, FLIR T540, and others.

Fluke Corp.

Fluke Corp. operates its business through various segments, such as building infrastructure, calibration tools, electrical tools, Fluke software, and others. The company offers handheld thermal cameras, mounted thermal cameras, articulating thermal cameras, and gas detection thermal cameras.

Infrared Cameras Inc.

Infrared Cameras Inc. offers a line of thermal products including handheld infrared cameras, UAV infrared cameras, USB infrared cameras, fixed mount infrared cameras, analog infrared cameras, laser cameras, and other types of infrared cameras. The company also offers medical thermal cameras that are capable of detecting skin surface temperature and imaging all parts of the human body with precision.

