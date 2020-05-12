Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Die ersten 100% waren nur der Anfang - Exklusivinterview mit CEO...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Frankfurt
12.05.20
08:03 Uhr
0,437 Euro
-0,009
-2,02 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4290,45908:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2020 | 08:05
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Contract signed for WilPhoenix

With reference to our press release of 25 February 2020, Awilco Drilling PLC is pleased to confirm that a contract has been signed with Serica Energy (UK) Limited for the provision of WilPhoenix for a one well workover on the Rhum field. The contract has an estimated duration of 70 days including preparatory works and will commence around 15 September 2020. WilPhoenix is expected to be available for future work from early December 2020.

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling's two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. Awilco Drilling also has two new build rigs on order of Moss CS60 ECO MW design equipped for drilling in harsh environments, and independent options for additional two rigs of the same design.

Aberdeen, 12 May 2020


For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.