CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.: Canafarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces the Development of Its Acne Cream

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Corporation" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to announce that its research and development division has begun developing its newest hemp-oil infused product line for skincare. The first product in this new line is a hemp oil infused cream designed to help combat skin conditions related specifically to Acne.

Acne Vulgaris is a skin disease afflicting 79% to 95% of the adolescent population. In men and women older than 25 years, 40% to 54% have some degree of facial acne, and clinical facial acne persists into middle age in 12% of women and 3% of men(1). The psychological issues arising from Acne are serious and often damaging.

CanaFarma has been developing this formulation together with Carl Germano, CNS, CDN, who is an authority in the cannabinoid and nutritional industry. The cream is designed to provide relief support to sufferers from Acne utilizing the most advanced actives and botanicals. Mr. Germano is a NY board-certified clinical nutritionist and expert in cannabinoid product development, and Vice-President of Verdant Oasis, a leading grower, extractor and supplier of cannabinoid rich-hemp oil.

The product, which is expected be launched by the end of Q2'20, is formulated to utilize the full cannabinoidal spectrum found in hemp oil to target three common characteristics of Acne Vulgaris:

Oil Production. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (2) explored the effects of cannabinoids on the oily secretions (sebocytes), which are the cells that create sebum. The researchers found that cannabinoids prevented these cells from creating too much of the oily sebum, an oily, waxy substance designed to protect the skin. When these glands over-produce sebum, the sebum clogs pores, resulting in acne.

A 2014 study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation explored the effects of cannabinoids on the oily secretions (sebocytes), which are the cells that create sebum. The researchers found that cannabinoids prevented these cells from creating too much of the oily sebum, an oily, waxy substance designed to protect the skin. When these glands over-produce sebum, the sebum clogs pores, resulting in acne. Inflammation. This same research also revealed that the active cannabinoids found in hemp oil contributed to an anti-inflammatory reaction in the cells. When acne occurs, pimples are red, inflamed and often painful.

This same research also revealed that the active cannabinoids found in hemp oil contributed to an anti-inflammatory reaction in the cells. When acne occurs, pimples are red, inflamed and often painful. Bacteria. A 2016 review of the Hemp plant published by Experimental Dermatology(3) highlighted its antibacterial and antifungal effects. Such effects could help reduce infections from dirt and other pollutants on the skin, which can further contribute to acne.

CanaFarma will be announcing the official delivery date of its product expected by end of Q2'20 and looks forward to introducing this new offering for people who are suffering from acne related problems.

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma said, "Medical Science is only just beginning to understand the benefits of Hemp Oil and the cannabinoids that it contains. CanaFarma is committed to delivering quality science-based products targeted towards specific benefits to the consumer. I am delighted to be announcing our Acne Cream and look forward to it being available to our customers."

Notes:

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

