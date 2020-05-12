TORONTO, May 12 (WNM/University of Toronto) - Temperature and latitude do not appear to be associated with the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to a study of many countries published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (http://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.200920), but school closures and other public health measures are having a positive effect. "Our study provides important new evidence, using global data from the COVID-19 epidemic, that these public health ...

