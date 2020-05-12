SERGE FERRARI: New patented technology developed by the Serge Ferrari Group applied on composite membranes to eliminate durably coronavirus from surfaces

Saint-Jean-de-Soudain, May 12, 2020, 8:00 am CEST - SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 - SEFER) designs, develops and manufactures innovative composite membranes for lightweight architectural and outdoor applications and is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

Today, the Serge Ferrari Group announces that it has successfully developed and patented a technology for composite membranes, which reduces viral load of coronaviruses by 95% after 15-minute contact time, and by 99.5% after one-hour contact time. This technology was tested by Virhealth, a laboratory specialising in virucidal and bactericidal testing of decontamination/disinfection technology.

When applied on membranes, this technology could contribute, along with other sanitary preventive measures, to make surfaces safer in facilities open to the public or with heavy footfall, including healthcare facilities, schools, day nurseries, as well as offices, retail businesses, cultural institutions, leisure facilities and public transport vehicles.

A technology based on silver particles

Relying on the properties of silver particles, the Serge Ferrari R&D teams have developed a technology capable of eliminating coronaviruses. To achieve this result, they have worked on and evaluated a variety of technologies applied to the Group's products to prevent fabrics from becoming propagation sources for viruses and bacteria, thereby contributing to reduce the risks and pace of contamination.

"We identified the antiviral properties of silver and used it to develop innovative formulations for coating our membranes, delivering effectiveness verified by the independent laboratory Virhealth. We drew on our vast expertise to determine the formulations of this treatment and its possible industrial applications," says Philippe Espiard, Director of R&D at Serge Ferrari Group. "With our capacity to deliver disruptive innovations to the market, Serge Ferrari hopes to contribute, however it can, to meet new needs arising from this pandemic, not only for hospitals and the healthcare industry, but for society as a whole."

Thanks to this new technology, the Serge Ferrari Group will market fabrics with antiviral properties for medical applications: modular structures for patient care (fully equipped field hospitals, rapid-deployment tents, etc.) or for temporarily increased storage capacity in hospitals, indoor fittings (partition screens, blinds for hospital room windows), medical equipment (washable mattresses, stretchers, upholstery for medical furnishings, etc.) and individual protective gear (jumpsuits).

In addition to these applications, Serge Ferrari's patented technology could also provide a valuable contribution for materials used in facilities open to the public or with high footfall, including schools, day nurseries, as well as offices, retail businesses, hospitality establishments, event venues and public transport vehicles.

"For a long time, the Serge Ferrari Group has developed composite fabrics to address challenges arising from public health crises. Consideration, concern and attention to others are values central to Serge Ferrari's caring philosophy, including - and especially - in difficult situations. Our teams are proud to have a chance to be instrumental in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to partake in something larger in social terms," explained Sébastien Ferrari, Serge Ferrari Group Chairman and CEO.

Financial Calendar

Annual General Meeting: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:00 pm (in closed session)

(in closed session) Publication of H1 2020 revenues on Tuesday July 28, 2020 after market close

on after market close Publication of H1 2020 results on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after market close.

ABOUT SERGE FERRARI

The Serge Ferrari Group designs, develops and manufactures innovative composite fabrics for lightweight architectural and outdoor applications in a global market estimated by the company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products make them ideal for technical applications in three fields: architecture, specialties for industry professionals, and composite membranes for the consumer market. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has four production sites in Europe. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via eight subsidiaries (USA, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil, India, China, Turkey and Germany), two sales offices (Spain and Dubai), the distribution business of the Giofex Group in Europe, and a network of over 100 independent distributors world-wide.

At the end of 2019, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €189 million of which 75% was achieved outside France. The company SergeFerrari Group is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for PEA-SME and FCPI Investment.

www.sergeferrari.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

Since its inception in 1973, the Serge Ferrari Group has supplied clients with flexible composite materials in a number of public health crises - related to natural catastrophes or otherwise - for building fully equipped field hospitals and humanitarian camps, manufacturing partition screens, hospital cubicle curtains, protective gear and washable mattresses.

Technologies developed by the Group provide a solution to improve working conditions for professionals of the healthcare and related industries, and to deliver more effective responses to challenges posed by public health crises. Already used across the world, these products have also shown their value in service of WHO and Doctors Without Borders, in the context of emergency situations caused by outbreaks of the Ebola virus in Africa.

4.5% OF REVENUES DEDICATED TO R&D

As a pillar of the Group's growth strategy, innovation is at the heart of Serge Ferrari's business model and constitutes a major differentiating factor. Our strategy aims to improve product formulations, manufacturing equipment and services offered to clients. It is the hallmark of our unique vision of the work we do and the service we provide worldwide.

The strategic choice to invest heavily on innovation has led the Group to allocate 4.5% of its revenues into our R&D activity, led by some forty experts (engineers, doctors of engineering) based in France (La Tour du Pin), Switzerland (Emmenbrück and Eglisau) and Italy.

The diversity of their scientific backgrounds and skills, spanning chemistry, chemical physics, composite materials, mechanics, processes and textiles, have provided the Group with the resources necessary to rapidly address all challenges.

