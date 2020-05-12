STENOCARE A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. First day of trading the company's shares will be 18 May 2020. Name: STENOCARE ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061078425 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: STENO ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 8,942,762 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 39024705 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.08 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 196164 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Sector Code Industry -------------------- 3000 Consumer Goods -------------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector -------------------------------- 3700 Personal & Household Goods -------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=775394