EQS Group-Media / 2020-05-12 / 09:00 *Media Alert* *u-blox appoints Carl Bellanca as new Head of Sales for u-blox Americas* *Thalwil, Switzerland - May 12, 2020 -* u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has appointed Carl Bellanca as the new Head of Sales for u-blox Americas. The decision aligns with u-blox's strategy to grow its sales teams in the US, offer distribution on a global scale, and expand its offering to services and solutions as shown with the recent acquisition of the IoT Communication-as-a-Service provider Thingstream. Carl Bellanca is a veteran of the electronic components industry with 25 years' experience in various sales and management positions across its value chain - in distribution, as a manufacturer representative, and as a supplier. As Head of Sales for u-blox Americas, Carl Bellanca will implement the company's sales strategy in the Americas, growing the distribution network, forging new partnerships, and promoting the growing portfolio of u-blox solutions and services. Carl Bellanca brings with him deep insights into products and markets relevant to u-blox. Following two decades as VP Sales and co-owner of Ontec Electronic Marketing Inc in Rochester, NY, he held the position of Regional Sales Manager for the Wireless Connectivity Solutions group at Future Electronics. He has been VP Sales - East at u-blox America since 2018. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY. "u-blox offers best-in-class technologies, sales, and engineering resources supporting the needs of our customers across the entire IoT ecosystem in hardware, security, and services. I look forward to emerging opportunities in leading u-blox America and continuing to develop our overall strategies towards long-term sustainable growth," says Carl Bellanca. "We're thrilled to have someone with such an impressive track record lead the u-blox Americas team," says Markus Schaefer, Head of Global Sales and Marketing. "Carl Bellanca is uniquely prepared to drive a sales strategy addressing our business over our entire portfolio of products and services, and to build a strong team in the Americas." *About u-blox* u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com [1]) Find us on Facebook [2], LinkedIn [3], Twitter @ublox [4] and YouTube [5] *u-blox media contact:* Natacha Seitz Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com Issuer: u-blox AG Key word(s): Research/Technology End of Corporate News Language: English Company: u-blox AG Zürcherstrasse 68 8800 Thalwil Switzerland Phone: +41 44 722 74 44 Fax: +41 44 722 74 47 E-mail: info@u-blox.com Internet: www.u-blox.com ISIN: CH0033361673 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1040821 End of News EQS Group Media 1040821 2020-05-12 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3269a4a9d550ad3101ca61d6fb1c807c&application_id=1040821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99a4054bbe8b8f79fe108c7fb69c46c3&application_id=1040821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c5371f4ad8d82f61c776d77f48ce07b0&application_id=1040821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=038d74f8156865bcb765057e289aaee2&application_id=1040821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60b9c5e734211f8da674a8446391f2e3&application_id=1040821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

