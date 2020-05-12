Seoul Viosys (KOSDAQ: 092190), the world's first compound semiconductor for short wavelength solutions provider, announced that products with Violeds technology for perfectly clean laundry have been mass-produced and supplied to both Chinese two major makers, Hisense and Haier, which lead household washing machine products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005367/en/

(Left) Laundry tank from below (Right) Germs found in washing machines (Graphic: Business Wire)

The level of contamination in the washing machine is approximately five times higher than in the toilet. The laundry tank, is something we can pass by without knowing, that is invisible from the outside. However, after washing, the water in the gap remains with foreign substances, which in turn causes odors, various germs and molds in the washing machine to breed.

The two companies that lead washing machine technology in China solved the problem of laundry tank sterilization and deodorization by applying Violeds technology from Seoul Viosys. With high satisfaction, it will be expanded from high-end to low-end models.

Violeds technology, which is an optical semiconductor, is new concept of clean technology developed by Seoul Viosys since 2005 with SETi in the U.S. It is the Seoul Viosys' 4,000 patented technology brands that prevent bacteria from occurring and proliferating with photons. More than 1,000 patents for application of Violeds have been secured and verified, and the company has succeeded in extending its life span to 50,000 hours. The company has started to supply air conditioner for air purification and water sterilization products such as water supply and water purifiers.

Meanwhile, Seoul Viosys obtained results from a research center at Korea University last month that Violeds technology sterilizes the coronavirus 99.9 percent. Seoul Viosys will launch a portable personal product within this month to prevent transmission through the air and the spread of viruses on various surfaces, including facial masks and will provide temporarily with its own brand until corona situation is resolved so that it can be used to quickly save people from the pandemics of world.

Executive vice president Chae Hon Kim, who leads the UV business at Seoul Viosys, said "There have been many difficulties in developing and mass-producing ultraviolet semiconductor UV LEDs for the first time in the world. We have been working with SETi, a U.S. venture company, since 2005, and we are happy that developed as a technology even to sterilize COVID-19 to help the world."

About Seoul Viosys

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB "Micro Clean Pixel" for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2018). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths range (200nm to 1600nm) including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays and infrared rays. It holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for strong sterilization and disinfection (UVC), skin regeneration (UVB), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add the advanced VCSEL technology which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started its mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive "Micro Clean Pixel" that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/.

