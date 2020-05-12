Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.05.2020
12.05.2020 | 10:03
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Disclosure of Rights Attached To Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 11

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89

LISTING RULE 9.2.6E - DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO SHARES

12 May 2020

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), the Company has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) a copy of its articles of association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares and 9% cumulative preference shares.

The NSM can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary

+44 (0) 131 225 8555

