WALLIX: WALLIX NAMED AN "OVERALL LEADER" IN KUPPINGERCOLE ANALYSTS' 2020 LEADERSHIP COMPASS FOR PRIVILEGED ACCESS MANAGEMENT FOR THE FIRST TIME

In its third participation, WALLIX is rated as a "Big One" & " Market Champion" and recognized as a leader in all categories including product, innovation, market and technology

WALLIX is the only European vendor listed in the top 7 leaders' worldwide players

Paris, 12th May 2020 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), European cybersecurity software vendor and expert in privileged access management (PAM), today announced that it has been named among the leaders of the KuppingerCole 2020 Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management. This new report supports and confirms the development strategy announced by WALLIX in its "Ambition 21" plan to become a European leader in the cybersecurity market.

The KuppingerCole Compass describes Privileged Access Management (PAM) as one of the most important areas of risk management and security in any organization. "This has largely been driven by changes in business computing practices and compliance demands from governments and trading bodies, as well as increased levels of cybercrime. Digital transformation, regulations such as GDPR, the shift to the cloud and, most recently, the growth of DevOps in organizations looking to accelerate their application development processes" explained Paul Fisher, Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole.

Within the evaluation of 24 vendors and their products, WALLIX is recognized as a leader in all segments due to the successful execution of its Ambition21 strategy and investment in new products, "having a broad set of features and innovative features". In 2019 WALLIX introduced new capabilities of its WALLIX Bastion PAM solution, for which Paul Fisher highlights WALLIX's product strategy in stating: "WALLIX has been steadily improving its product" in particular with new product features for Controlled Privilege Escalation and Delegation Management (CEPDM) and Endpoint Privilege Management (EPM). The report also confirms WALLIX's strengths with "leading privilege session management (PSM) capabilities" and "proven in multiple operating environments including OT, industrial and SCADA" driving WALLIX towards new business market opportunities. Another factor in WALLIX's position as a market leader is the fact that the WALLIX Bastion suite "supports a broad range of targets for on-premise systems and cloud environments" and can be deployed in a variety of ways according to customer environment, budget, and risk profile: public cloud platforms, virtual infrastructure, or on-premise options are available to best fit the need. WALLIX Bastion also simplifies DevOps and any automatic administrator activities by eliminating hard-coded passwords and providing secured credentials to DevOps tools. The KuppingerCole PAM Compass illustrates WALLIX's advanced position, supporting its customers in their digital transformation, whether it concerns secrets or privilege management for a more secure digital future.

The report ranks players and account management solutions according to 5 criteria, for which KuppingerCole placed WALLIX as "strong positive" for security and functionality and as "positive" for usability, deployment and interoperability.

"As a European company, WALLIX is honored to be named as an overall leader in the 2020 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management," said Jean-Noël De Galzain, CEO at WALLIX. "It affirms our product strategy which includes cloud deployment, as well as innovative least privilege management for applications with endpoint security. We also have great business opportunities for Industrial and secure IT to OT/iIOT network convergence in a highly efficient project implementation."

A complimentary copy of the KuppingerCole Leadership 2020 Compass for Privileged Access Management can be downloaded at https://www.wallix.com/

About KuppingerCole

KuppingerCole, founded in 2004, is a global Analyst Company headquartered in Europe focusing on Information Security and Identity and Access Management (IAM). KuppingerCole stands for expertise, thought leadership, outstanding practical relevance, and a vendor-neutral view on the information security market segments, covering all relevant aspects like: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Governance & Auditing Tools, Cloud and Virtualization Security, Information Protection, Mobile as well as Software Security, System and Network Security, Security Monitoring, Analytics & Reporting, Governance, and Organization & Policies.

For further information, please contact clients@kuppingercole.com

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX Group is the European specialist in privileged account governance. In response to recent regulatory changes and the cybersecurity threats affecting all companies today, WALLIX's solutions help users defend against cyber-attacks, theft and data leaks linked to stolen credentials and abused privileges. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance. Listed on the Euronext under ALLIX and distributed by a network of more than 170 resellers and trained and accredited integrators, WALLIX accompanies more than 1000 companies in securing their digital future.

More information: www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

Agence MCC

Martine Camilotti

Tel. +33 (0)6 60 38 20 02 / martine.camilotti@agencemcc.com

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Relations Presse Finance

Nicolas Bouchez

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 / nbouchez@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lGxwaZRnZmbKnJtqaZyWZmdjaJmTlJKWlpOdx5ZolJ+VmZpixm5jaZadZm9kmWpq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63454-200512_wallix-kuppingercole-va-vdef.pdf