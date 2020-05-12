On May 11, 2020, ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. published its interim report for the first quarter of 2020 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (SNM, ISIN code CA8193201024, order book ID 082824) of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB