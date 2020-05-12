Mirriad Advertising's innovative methodology to insert high-impact advertising inventory into content is gaining traction with platforms, agencies and advertisers. Conversion into revenues was slow but is now building. The group's two-year exclusive contract with Tencent in China is clear validation and it is now in advanced talks with several top-tier US entertainment majors. COVID-19 is seriously impacting advertising spend, but Mirriad's approach potentially redefines the value equation and it looks well placed. Last summer's £16.2m fund-raise put the group on a sound financial footing, with end April 2020 net cash of £15.8m (lease debt only).

