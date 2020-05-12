The "UK Catheters Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing incidences of various urinary disorders such as cancers of the urinary tract, incontinence, interstitial cystitis, kidney stones, kidney failure, and urinary tract infections, and aging population is major factors contributing in the growth of the market. As per the Age UK, there are nearly 3.2 million people aged over 65 suffering from urinary incontinence in UK, and the majority is women. 1 in 10 people is affected by faecal incontinence. Fecal incontinence is more common in women than in men. This results in the emerging demand for urinary catheters to drain and collect urine from the bladder.

The significant prevalence of CVD is further encouraging the demand for cardiac catheters in the country. As per the data published by the British Heart Foundation in January 2020, in UK, 7.4 million people are living with a heart or circulatory disease. An ageing and growing population and improved survival rates from heart and circulatory events could see these numbers rise still further. Heart and circulatory diseases cause more than a quarter (27%) of all deaths in the UK; that's nearly 170,000 deaths each year, an average of 460 people each day or one death every three minutes. This results in the demand for cardiac catheterization to perform coronary angioplasty and coronary stenting.

The major companies operating in the region include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., and Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. To survive in the market, these players are adopting crucial strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships and collaborations. This enables the company to increase its competitiveness and attract significant share in the market. For instance, in January 2018, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. declared the European launch of the Advisor HD Grid Mapping Catheter, Sensor Enabled. The purpose to develop this product was to offer innovative solutions to the physicians to accurately and quickly map complex cardiac arrhythmias among patients.

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segment

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. UK Catheters Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Cardiovascular Catheters

5.1.2. Urological Catheters

5.1.3. Intravenous Catheters

5.1.4. Specialty Catheters

5.1.5. Neurovascular Catheters

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

6.2. Becton Dickinson and Co.

6.3. Boston Scientific Corp.

6.4. Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

6.5. Integra LifeSciences Corp.

6.6. Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

6.7. Medtronic plc

6.8. Stryker Corp.

6.9. Teleflex, Inc.

6.10. Terumo Medical Corp.

