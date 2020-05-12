OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro 1Q 2020 IFRS Results Announcement Date 12-May-2020 / 12:09 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 12 May 2020 PhosAgro 1Q 2020 IFRS Results Announcement Date On 14 May 2020 PhosAgro will publish its consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2020. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 16:00 London time (18:00 Moscow; 11:00 New York). The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: English: https://webcasts.eqs.com/phosagro20200514/en [1] Russian: https://webcasts.eqs.com/phosagro20200514/ru [2] Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 705 9270 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 108 002 796 5011 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9401 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 279 4827 United States Toll-Free +1 929-477-0443 United States Toll 800-776-0420 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 883721# Russian conference ID: 845830# For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859 Dmitriy Zhadan zhadan@em-comms.com +7 916 770 89 09 ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: NOR TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 Sequence No.: 63113 EQS News ID: 1042043 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d4ab2a9f0b86adc00e7e76a1d7295c86&application_id=1042043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f26186d34a40feb457ee9db9a47d839&application_id=1042043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2020 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)