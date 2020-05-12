Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Ltd (VTA): Q&A with Hardman analyst 12-May-2020 / 10:16 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Hardman analyst In this note, we provide investors with a detailed Q&A with Volta's Directors and Manager on the key issues as we see them today. These are structured into risk management (exposed sectors where loans are typically >30% below par make up just 10% of the portfolio, solvency is strong and there appears to still be a liquid market at a modest discount for many assets). We consider Volta's re-investment opportunities and focus on the revised dividend prospects. Volta marks to market most of its assets and thus captures both "real" losses and investor sentiment (ca. two thirds of March's losses), which may reverse over the next year or two. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/qa-with-hardman-analy st [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mark Thomas mt@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7622 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1042053 12-May-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0759e9fcdd5f0a9708291eaee8286eac&application_id=1042053&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=1042053&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2020 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)