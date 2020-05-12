DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank

AG / Release of Financial Reports

Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG: Release of a Financial report



2020-05-12 / 11:31

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service

of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG hereby announces that the Annual

financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet

address:



*Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG*



Language: German

Address:

https://cdn0.erstegroup.com/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20%C3%BCb

er%20uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/jfb2019.pdf?forceDownload=1



Language: English

Address:

https://cdn0.erstegroup.com/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20%C3%BCb

er%20uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/jfb2019_en.pdf?forceDownload=1



2020-05-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG

Promenade 11-13

4021 Linz

Austria

Internet: www.sparkasse.at



End of News DGAP News Service



1042085 2020-05-12



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 12, 2020 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken