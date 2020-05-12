DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank
AG / Release of Financial Reports
Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-05-12 / 11:31
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG hereby announces that the Annual
financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet
address:
*Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG*
Language: German
Address:
https://cdn0.erstegroup.com/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20%C3%BCb
er%20uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/jfb2019.pdf?forceDownload=1
Language: English
Address:
https://cdn0.erstegroup.com/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20%C3%BCb
er%20uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/jfb2019_en.pdf?forceDownload=1
2020-05-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG
Promenade 11-13
4021 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.sparkasse.at
End of News DGAP News Service
1042085 2020-05-12
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 12, 2020 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)
