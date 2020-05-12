Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) (OTCQB: HEYBF) (FSE: 9HB) ("HeyBryan" or the "Company"), the creator of HeyBryan, the app that connects people with experts to complete small home maintenance tasks, is excited to announce the availability of plexiglass installation services, for business owners looking to quickly comply with 'back to work' guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.





Most provincial governments have developed specific guidelines to ensure a slow and steady path for businesses to start reopening amidst the pandemic, including physical distancing measures, engineering controls (like plexiglass barriers for example), administrative controls, and the use of personal protective equipment. The HeyBryan app has hundreds of vetted handyman experts in the GTA, BC's Lower Mainland, and the city of Calgary, ready and available to help businesses comply with these new guidelines.

"Not only does HeyBryan connect homeowners with experts to complete small household tasks, it's also here to help businesses in the retail or restaurant space with necessary enhancements or repairs," said Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan. "We wanted to let business owners know HeyBryan is here if they're looking for qualified handymen to help install plexiglass barriers or make other physical changes to their workplace."

HeyBryan is free to download and is available on both Apple and Android devices.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.:

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.

