Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm the appointment of Yuanhua Fei to the Advisory Board.

Mr.Yuanhua Fei is the president and CEO of Gamefy, an esports and Gaming company owned by Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group which is a subsidiary of Shanghai Media Group. Gamefy is a leader in esports in China. It's nickname is the West Point of China's esports. G-League, the most popular esport's event created and owned by Gamefy attracts an audience of more than 100 million viewers in China every year. Prior to Gamefy, Yuanhua was co-founder and VP at Shanghai Baizhilong IT company in Shanghai in 2015. Before that Yuanhua founded Shanghai Lejia Networks in 2011. He led a team that developed a series of games which were published by Tencent Games. Yuanhua worked as a director in charge of new products at Shanda Networks, one of the top 5 gaming companies in China from 2002 to 2004. Mr. Fei is a Chinese citizen and resides in Shanghai. He is connected closely with Chinese esports and Gaming and commands a high profile in this community.

According to the latest Newzoo Global Esports Market Report: In 2020, 2.0 billion people will be aware of esports worldwide, an increase from 2019's 1.8 billion. China will continue to be the country/market that contributes most to this number, with 530.4 million esports-aware people.

Yuanhua Fei, Fandom Sports incoming esports Advisor, remarks, "I welcome the opportunity to introduce Fandom Sports to the Chinese esports community. I am looking forward to the esports product launch so we can have a visual product offering to show to potential interested parties. The Chinese esports market is massive and has the unique ability to allow a good product to scale quickly."

Philip Chen, Chairman of the Board for Fandom Sports comments, "It's quite a coup to be able to land an esports Advisor with the profile and credentials of Yuanhua Fei. Mr Fei is a recognized esports leader in China and his wisdom, connections, and guidance will be invaluable to us as we look to ultimately penetrate the Chinese esports market with a compelling, agnostic and user friendly esports platform that can be enjoyed by Chinese fans of all ages."

Stock Options

The Company wishes to announce that it has granted Mr. Fei 200,000 options at a price of $0.32 in connection with his appointment.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure. Using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

For additional Information:



Investor Relations

Email: fandomsportsmedia@gmail.com

Phone +1 604 256 6990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55728