With reference to an announcement made public by Síminn hf. (symbol: SIMINN) on May 8, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 13, 2020. ISIN IS0000026193 Company name Síminn hf. Total share capital before the decrease kr. 9,250,000,000 Decrease in share capital kr. 500,000,000 Total share capital following the decrease kr. 8,750,000,000 Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol SIMINN Orderbook ID 113958