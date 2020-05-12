Nathan Abbott Team: Abbott Realty Services, Family-Owned and Operated Independent Brokerage Company, Opens in Northwest Florida

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Today, real estate brokers Nathan and Erin Abbott along with their top producing team, are announcing the opening of Abbott Realty Services, a family-owned and operated independent brokerage company in Northwest Florida.

Since the 1950s, the Abbott family name has been synonymous with real estate along the Emerald Coast, starting with the original Abbott Realtor, William W. Abbott, Sr.. Today, Nathan, his wife Erin, his sister Amanda, carry on the real estate tradition as the third generation of Abbott Realtors. "Choosing Abbott Realty Services to buy or sell your next home or investment property means you'll get a team of experts who can provide a true local connection with native real estate experience that is three generations deep within our Abbott family," said Nathan Abbott, Broker and Owner of Abbott Realty Services. "We have an amazing network of business partners and contacts in Northwest Florida who can provide trusted services for anything you may need."

The Abbott Family started one of the first real estate companies in Destin in the early 70's and became the largest employer in Northwest Florida between the 80's to the late 90's. Nathan and Erin Abbott started their real estate careers in 2002 as a husband and wife team. They started expanding their team in 2010 as the Nathan Abbott Team before opening Abbott Realty Services. Their team of local experts continues to perform within the top 1% in real estate sales throughout Northwest Florida and they take pride in Raising a Higher Standard of Expectation for the industry and their customers.

In addition, Nathan also launched Abbott Builder Consultants with TJ Martin, providing a proven track record of success in new home and condo sales throughout the Florida Panhandle. Developers who are looking to successfully launch and sell out their new and upcoming community should schedule a consultation with TJ and Nathan for a unique and results oriented sales process for new constructions.

Abbott Realty currently serves the Emerald Coast from Pensacola to Destin, Santa Rosa Beach and Panama City Beach, and would be honored to serve all of your real estate needs.

About Nathan Abbott Team

The Nathan Abbott Team at Abbott Realty Services specializes in real estate services along Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast. They are natives to the area and would be honored to serve you. For more information, please call (850) 460-2900, or visit http://www.NathanAbbottTeam.com. The office is located at 9657 Highway 98 West, Miramar Beach, FL 32550. For media inquiries, please call the NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

