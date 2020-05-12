Anzeige
12.05.2020
Acorn Income Fund - Notice of AGM

Acorn Income Fund - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 12

Acorn Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI Number: 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

(The "Company")

12 May 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 11 August 2020 at 11.15am.

A copy of the Notice of AGM together with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/acorn-income-fund-limited


Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2020 PR Newswire
