Acorn Income Fund - Notice of Class Meeting
London, May 12
Acorn Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI Number: 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
(The "Company")
12 May 2020
NOTICE OF CLASS MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a Class Meeting of holders of ZDP Shares (the "ZDP Class Meeting") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 11 August 2020 at 11.00am.
A copy of the Notice of the ZDP Class Meeting and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/acorn-income-fund-limited
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
