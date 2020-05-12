Acorn Income Fund - Notice of Class Meeting

Acorn Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI Number: 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

(The "Company")

12 May 2020

NOTICE OF CLASS MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a Class Meeting of holders of ZDP Shares (the "ZDP Class Meeting") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 11 August 2020 at 11.00am.

A copy of the Notice of the ZDP Class Meeting and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/acorn-income-fund-limited

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



