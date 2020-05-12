ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom leads by the number of video-surveillance cameras for B2B clients, according to TelecomDaily 12-May-2020 / 14:07 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rostelecom leads by the number of video-surveillance cameras for B2B clients, according to TelecomDaily ****************************************************************************** ************************* Moscow, Russia - May 12, 2020 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX - RTS: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator today announces that it has been ranked first by the number of video-surveillance cameras for B2B clients, according to TelecomDaily's market report [1] that covers video-surveillance and cloud video-surveillance segments from 2018 to 2022. Rostelecom's market share continued to grow from 20.9% in 2018 to 27.4% in 2019. According to TelecomDaily's forecast, the cloud video-surveillance market will have doubled by 2022 in the number of operated cameras, as the demand for video-analytics is growing. Within the recent year the demand has been moving towards solutions with video analytics as the segment is becoming the mainstream of the market. The agency notes that the Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) has been enjoying higher growth rates, as the demand for such user-friendly and flexible platforms is increasing. Denis Ryabchenkov. Director for Corporate and Government Segments Solutions at Rostelecom, commented: "Rostelecom's service model has been the main driver for the Company's market success. Customers are used to 'as a service' models in which they pay for usage, avoiding large capital expenses by purchasing IT-infrastructure, licenses and ensuring sufficient staff out of their operating budget when they need it. Video recordings are securely stored on Rostelecom data-centers' servers, which provides reliability and high security levels, are available in real time and on any device and are easy to deploy and manage via online account". Rostelecom's cloud video-surveillance service supports recording in dark mod e, with sound and has flexibility of configuring video-analytics scenarios such as movement, facial and voice recognition, and perimeter control. Further information is available at https://www.company.rt.ru/en/ir/news_calendar/ [2]. * * * Rostelecom [3] is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia, it serves millions of households, the state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access to over 13.2 million users and pay-TV services to more than 10.4 million clients, over 5.6 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. In the twelve months of 2019, the Group generated RUB 337.4 billion of revenues, RUB 106.5 billion of OIBDA (31.6% of revenue) and RUB 16.5 billion of net income. 