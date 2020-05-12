ePlay and Volumetric Video specialists team up to offer holograms for sports, esports, and entertainment games.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY) (OTC PINK: EPYFF) (FSE: 2NY2) is pleased to announce its partnership with TetaVi, an Israel-based volumetric video capture company. ePlay will integrate Tetavi hardware and software used for creating and publishing 3D holograms into ePlay's sports, esports, and entertainment mobile game platform.

"Introducing TetaVi's AI-based holograms into ePlay games offers a new high-fidelity realistic immersive experience for gamers," said Gilad Talmon, CEO at TetaVi. "Our notable projects with ePlay are underway and bringing remote entertainment to fans worldwide, especially during these days of isolation"

"ePlay is building holograms into multiple mobile game titles to be released shortly, including our first flagship game, Big Shot and others we are developing with Howie Mandel" says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "TetaVi's technology is quick and easy to set-up for new ePlay mobile games to offer unique in-game 3D and augmented reality experiences with celebrities and in-game characters."

According to Forbes, Augmented Reality (AR) is projected to be a $193 billion industry by 2025, making AR one of the fastest-growing markets on the planet. ePlay and Tetavi are working together on multiple AR projects in online retail, fashion, fitness, sports and entertainment.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

About TetaVi

TetaVi (www.tetavi.com) offers a portable volumetric video capture studio, creating high fidelity holograms for AR/VR/XR experiences. The 4-camera portable and easy to install studio does not use green screen, nor markers and provides real time streaming and high frame rate. The unique ai-based system allows best-in-class, broadcast-quality volumetric video and digital assets that has immediate marketability for brands, gaming, sports and 5G use cases. Established in 2016, TetaVi's volumetric portable studios are located in Tel Aviv, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo. To learn more, please visit www.tetavi.com and follow us on Linkedin

