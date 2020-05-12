WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

After an exceptional Q419, WPM's operational performance moderated in Q120, but was nevertheless robust within the broader macro-environment with underlying net earnings during the quarter within 2.6% of our prior forecasts. They would have exceeded our forecasts (by 6.0%) had it not been for a rare (albeit non-cash) tax charge relating to a reversal of deferred income tax assets. In the wake of Q120 results, we have reduced our precious metals price expectations for the balance of FY20 fractionally and our production expectations by 5koz AuE (ie <1%). However, these changes are more than balanced by a lower anticipated interest charge for the remainder of the year, such that our adjusted EPS forecast for FY20 has increased by 1.9c, from 84c to 85.9c. Note that, on its current trajectory, there is a real possibility that WPM could become net debt free in a year's time, which could presage a change in its dividend policy.

