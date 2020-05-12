Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - Investorideas.com (https://www.investorideas.com/), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's special edition of The AI Eye Podcast featuring an exclusive interview with the CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC Pink: VSBGF).

Listen to today's podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2020/051120-AI-Eye-VSBLTY.mp3

Hear the Ai Eye on Spotify

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.'s (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC Pink: VSBGF) solutions lend themselves to demands of smart buildings markets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to company Co-founder and CEO, Jay Hutton.

"We're now in the post-COVID world as America and the world goes back to work, there are new guidelines and rules about how we do that," he said. "We're fortunate because VSBLTY has had solutions capable of doing this for a while, and the ability to identify what's necessary in the post-COVID world is an enormous benefit to us because we've got solutions that are ready to go in that category."

"The three components are perimeter detection, what we call a wellness perimeter, the second is facial recognition connected to access control, and the third is intelligent signage."

Specifically, Hutton is referencing the company's recent press release [insert link] announcing partnership with a "global cyber security product and building services company to provide advanced camera technology that enhances security and enables Covid-19 temperature screenings before people enter office buildings." Describing the firm, Hutton explains the importance of its scope and compatibility with VSBLTY's tech:

"They're a very large cyber-security integrator that has moved into physical security in buildings, and a significant player in the smart buildings category," he said. "We targeted them as a primary partner because we knew that our components and solutions would be desired, and there is a marketplace for them in smart buildings. This particular company has a very large footprint with large commercial landowners in the USA, and some overseas."

"They have, not only a proven solution set in the building space, but a proven brand in that marketplace," he said. "We're a small company, and for us to scale, we need partners that are scaling now or have scaled."

In the press release, Hutton outlines how VSBLTY's technology operates to allow businesses to successfully monitor for data that could identify COVIS-19 symptoms:

"Cameras, using advanced artificial intelligence combined with machine learning, add several advanced features that improve body surface temperature measurements. Building access control and security are enhanced through facial recognition and ID data in real time. The monitoring continues to do temperature and fever checks of people within the facility and issues alerts to building management. In addition, the system provides people tracking that furnishes capacity counts and reports on social distancing measurement data."

As to why the company which VSBLTY is joining forces with remains unnamed in the press release, Hutton explained the sensitivity inherent in identifying the capabilities of security-oriented businesses.

"We're dealing with security operators, and security operators generally don't like the bad guys to know what they're doing to enhance security in buildings, venues, cities, etc…"

"The more that bad guys know steps that buildings are taking to create a more secure environment, the more they're better able to rapidly adapt to that," he said. "We have this challenge from time to time. It is not forever, but it is for now."

Podcast host: Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

Read and hear other editions of the AI Eye

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye .

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

Disclosure: VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp is a paid annual news and social media client on Investorideas.com More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

The AI Eye-Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence is an original content brand of Investorideas.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Join our Investor Club https://www.investorideas.com/membership/

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55696