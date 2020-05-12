At the request of Kancera AB, Kancera AB equity rights will be traded on First North Premier as from May 13, 2020. Security name: Kancera AB TO 4 ------------------------------- Short name: KAN TO 4 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013914777 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196717 ------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 0,47 SEK per share or 0.85 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Kancera AB. During the period May 4, 2020 - September 30, 2020 at issue price 0.47 SEK per share. During the period March 1, 2021 - March 31, 2021 at issue price 0.85 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription May 4, 2020 - September 30, 2020. period: March 1, 2021 - March 31 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading March 26, 2021. day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Kancera AB TO 5 ------------------------------- Short name: KAN TO 5 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013914785 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196718 ------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 1 SEK per share --------------------------------------------------------------------- - 3 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Kancera AB --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: June 1, 2021 - November 30, 2021. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 26, 2021. --------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.