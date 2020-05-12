GH Bill Inc.'s Wall Street IPO Expands its IPO Advisory Services to Additional Countries

Popular IPO Solutions Provider Broadens its IPO Capital Market Advisory Service to More Countries in Europe

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / GH Bill Inc.'s Wall Street IPO is pleased to announce the expansion of its IPO Advisory Services as the company continues in their pursuit of meeting the diverse needs of clients. Additionally, the Company has extended their IPO Capital Market Advisory Service to more clients to include more businesses across Europe, especially in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Going public remains one of the major goals of businesses across the globe. Unfortunately, the somewhat tedious and time-consuming process sometimes makes it difficult for businesses to live their dream of public listing and attracting investors. While there are several investor relations consultancy and IPO solutions providers on the market, many of them have not been able to meet the needs of their clients. This is where the likes of Wall Street IPO have been able to make a huge difference over the years.

The Company's recent website launch and expansion of its IPO Advisory Services further reiterates Wall Street IPO's goal of strengthening their hold as the go-to IPO solutions company. Wall Street IPO has carved a niche for themselves for guiding and assisting international companies from different parts of the globe, including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, to complete the whole process of going public from start to finish. The services offered by the company are designed to guide companies through each step of the capitalization journey to a successful IPO.

Companies such as Wirecard, Nestle or the automotive giant, Nissan, are not part of NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange, but chose to grow on the OTC market. This decision is justified as the costs of being part of the OTC market are much lower, and the profits are nonetheless the same.

The services from Wall Street IPO span initial assessments of readiness and advice on optimal investment banking syndicate selection, prospectus and marketing materials creation, and key investor introductions long before the IPO roadshow. The company delivers the process needed to secure growth capital and long-term shareholder support.

One of the categories of IPO Advisory services from Wall Street IPO is Planning, which includes assessment of IPO readiness and investment banking landscape, syndicate selection advisory, and Coordination of complete placement process. Wall Street IPO also does Execution, with solutions such as Roadshow scripting, Prospectus drafting, Industry and peer intelligence, and a host of others in the category. There is also the Post IPO service that includes Transition to Investor Relations and Corporate Communications program utilizing MZ Technology Solutions.

