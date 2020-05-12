Lightwave Logic, Inc.: Lightwave Logic Provides Corporate Update

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today provided a corporate update in conjunction with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Recent Company Highlights:

Announced breakthrough test results for the Company's latest electro-optic polymer material, which exceeded target performance at 1310 nanometers, a wavelength commonly used in high-volume datacenter fiber optics.

During COVID-19, the Company temporarily curtailed most of its business operations at its facility from mid-March through May 1, 2020; however, a majority of employees continued to work from home, resulting in the filing of four new patents, extensive chemistry and device simulation, review of fabrication procedure with data analysis, and continued engagement with potential customers and partners.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Lebby gave a virtual keynote address at the SPIE Photonics Digital Forum in April 2020, providing an industry perspective on how fast and low power electro-optic polymer optical devices are ideally positioned for the next-generation internet.

President Jim Marcelli presented a corporate overview and held 1x1 meetings with institutional investors at the NobleCon16 Investor Conference, hosted by Noble Capital Markets in Hollywood, Florida in February 2020.

The full text of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 was filed with the SEC on May 11, 2020 and can be found here.

Management Commentary

"The first quarter of 2020 was marked by our continued refinement of our proprietary electro-optic polymers, incorporating feedback from potential partners to drive our technology closer to commercialization," said Michael Lebby, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "We are pleased with our development efforts, notably increasing the speed of our modulators while concurrently realizing breakthrough test results for our latest polymer materials, which paves the way for future integration using our seamless technology, as we work to engage tier-1 customers globally."

I look forward to continued milestone achievements in the months ahead, working to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

