As a part of its new healthcare provider analytics article series, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent case study 'Global Healthcare Conglomerate Improves Quality Adherence in Clinical Trials Using Pharmacovigilance Analytics'

The case study also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of pharmacovigilance in improving safety reporting in clinical trials How to improve process safety during clinical trials

For companies in the pharmaceutical industry, it is difficult to analyze the vast amounts of raw, unstructured patient data. Safety reporting in clinical trials requires tested statistical methods that have to be specified with the regulatory authorities before the trial even begins.

"The pharma industry is not the only stakeholder of pharmacovigilance, but surely the primary stakeholder, thus companies must focus on safety reporting in clinical trials" says an analytics expert at Quantzig.

Business Outcomes

1: Improved trial accountability

2: Prevented serious safety risks

Through the insights from pharmacovigilance analytics, the client improved the accountability for drug development clinical trials, ensured regulatory compliance through documentation, and was able to conclude the study meeting all the safety objectives. Our safety reporting clinical trials help companies to analyze performance of critical trial data in real-time. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions.

Quantzig's Healthcare Analytics Capabilities Include:

Clinical trial reporting and analytics Pharmacovigilance analytics Drug pricing and promotion analytics Patient analytics

