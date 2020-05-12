Harding Medical announced as Atlantic Canadian distributor of this privacy-first, easy-to-install solution.

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - HomeEXCEPT launches the newest version of its award-winning, non-intrusive monitoring system for independent senior living. HomeEXCEPT uses the latest in sensor technology and advanced machine learning to provide caregivers with optimal awareness without infringing on privacy.

"We built a solution that doesn't watch, listen to, or identify people," says HomeEXCEPT Founder and CEO, John Robertson. "Most home monitoring systems use cameras and listening devices, but HomeEXCEPT is different."





John Robertson HomeEXCEPT CEO and Founder

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7143/55539_John%20with%20Sensor.jpg

It's a solution that is 100% anonymous - only the subscriber knows the context of who or where is being monitored. The system uses ambient sensors that collect data relating to activities of daily living like movement, the use of mobility assists, medication compliance, toileting, sleeping, and eating habits.

Over time, the system "learns" what routines are normal. On their mobile app, subscribers can check-in on activity any time but will also be notified when there is an unexpected change in routine or increase in risk level. The latest version allows subscribers to add unlimited guests so that families and caregivers can share monitoring responsibilities.

The system is simple to operate and installs in any home with an internet connection. It is completely wireless, delivers right to your door, and does not require a technician. It's up and running quickly for a low monthly fee with no contracts.

"Contactless, predictive monitoring is the future of home care and we look forward to being part of this new way of delivering care," says Janice Edwards, Business Development Manager at Harding Medical. "We believe HomeEXCEPT is the next generation of home safety, integrating everything Harding Medical believes in - patient independence, privacy, and most importantly, safety."

The HomeEXCEPT system bridges the gap between seniors and their caregivers, one that's recently been widened by the new coronavirus. "COVID-19 exposed serious weaknesses in how we approach the challenges of senior living," says Robertson. "In response we will constantly be looking at innovative ways to solve those challenges."

HomeEXCEPT allows for greater connection and understanding of risks associated with seniors living alone. The new version helps caregivers know when a visit is necessary. It's a smart but simple-to-use solution that brings peace of mind when a caregiver can't be there.

-30-

_________________

About HomeEXCEPT Inc. is a Canadian technology company, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Winner of the 2017 AARP Global Innovation Award for Caregiving. HomeEXCEPT develops non-intrusive systems to monitor and predict risks relating to activities of daily living. Their solutions use the latest sensor technology and advanced machine learning without the use of cameras or microphones. In 2019, HomeEXCEPT was named to the Branham Group's list of Top 25 Canadian Up and Coming ICT Companies. www.HomeEXCEPT.com

About Harding Medical has been helping clients discover and enjoy the benefits of an independent lifestyle since 1987. They take pride in helping their valued customers select the right assisted living products and home medical equipment for their health care needs. There are currently four Harding Medical locations - Halifax, Sydney, Moncton and Charlottetown. Harding offers mobility & home medical equipment sales, rental and service to clients living in Atlantic Canada. www.hardingmedical.com

Contacts

Jennifer McLeod

Director of Client Success

HomeEXCEPT

jen@homeexcept.com

Janice Edwards

Business Development Manager

Harding Medical

janice.edwards@hardingmedical.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55539