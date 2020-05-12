Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) has been in negotiations to bring lifesaving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the United States in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. CEO William Petty announced Monday that he had finalized the first sale of PPE in the form of K95 and surgical masks to a Senior Care Facility in Texas.

The first order has been fulfilled in what looks to be an ongoing partnership, with a total of 18 possible facilities receiving the equipment. This sale marks the first instance of cash flow for Zicix under its medical division.

Petty had previously announced the availability of thousands of masks which received approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Zicix is continuing to look for opportunities to support the local and federal healthcare professionals as the pandemic continues across the country, with the ability to fill special orders of up to 1 Million masks.

For further updates and information, follow along on Twitter @ZicixCorp

About Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX): Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

For additional information, visit our website at www.ZicixCoupons.com or call 210-260-3125.

