REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2020

Oslo, Norway - May 12, 2020: The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held on May 12, 2020 at 12:00 CEST.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting recording the resolutions made are enclosed hereto and are also available on REC Silicon's website www.recsilicon.com.

100,502,293 shares were represented at the general meeting. Thus, approximately 35.92% of the Company's total share were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Further to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting issued on April 21, 2020, the Annual General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, all resolutions as proposed by the Board.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • REC Silicon Minutes from AGM 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3cd3ee6d-42f8-46f8-8354-622c670bd5f7)
