Longi has announced more cuts to wafer prices, while cell manufacturer Tongwei has started building the first phase of its 30 GW Jintang PV manufacturing base. Risen Energy has also released solid financials, while JA Solar has unveiled plans to start selling its 500 W-plus solar modules.Longi announced additional reductions in wafer prices last week. The Chinese monocrystalline solar module manufacturer said on Friday that prices for monocrystalline wafers were lowered by RMB0.15 (US$0.02) for both the M6 and G1 sizes. M6 wafers are 166 mm long and have a maximum diagonal length of 223 mm - with ...

