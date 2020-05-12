Exro Technologies Inc.: Advisory: Exro Chief Commercial Officer Is Interviewed On Exro's Technology & Commercialization Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO)(OTCQB:EXROF)(the "Company") invites investors and industry leaders to view an update of the Company's technology and commercialization strategy from its Chief Commercial Officer, Josh Sobil.

In his interview with Andrew O'Donnell, host of the investment program SuperCharged Stocks, Mr. Sobil discusses the long-term move toward electrification in industries which will benefit from Exro's technology, which dramatically improves the performance of electric motors and powertrains. Sobil outlines how, during the pandemic, the company is advancing its strategy to commercialize Exro technology in the automotive, agricultural, e-bike and last mile transportation, recreational markets, and other sectors that rely on electric motors.

"Over the long term, there's not only a need, but I think a want, to move toward electrification," Sobil says in the interview. "So, we're bullish."

The interview can be viewed online here.

About Josh Sobil:

Mr. Sobil has over a decade of experience in the power conversion industry, beginning his career with General Electric ("GE") as part of the Commercial Leadership rotational program with roles in engineering, commercial management and manufacturing as well as rotations centred around GE's large motor business out of Peterborough, Ontario. Mr. Sobil also had roles as Application Engineering for large motors in the Mining, Chemical and Oil & Gas sectors, then moved to Sales Manager for Western North America based out of Vancouver, British Columbia. In late 2014, Siemens Canada hired Mr. Sobil to lead the growth of its Mining business in Western Canada. In 2016, he was promoted to National P&L manager for the Siemens Mining business unit. He is a graduate of McMaster University with a Bachelor of Engineering & Management in Mechanical Engineering. Additionally, he is a graduate of GE's Commercial Leadership Program and has an MBA from Schulich School of Business specializing in Strategy & Finance.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro facilitates the transition to clean energy by providing products and services to manufacturers to increase the efficiency and reliability of power systems, including electric motors, generators and batteries. Exro's patented technology enhances energy systems by dynamically sensing and adapting variable inputs and optimally matching them to desired outputs, creating measurable performance gains and extended lifespan. The widespread applications of the technology apply to optimizing the performance of electric vehicles, UAVs, and ship drives, as well as pumps, industrial motors, and energy capture from wind and tides.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe", "may", "would", "could", "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's intention to commercialize its product in the near term. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

